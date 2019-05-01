Good morning.

On this May Day we’re listening to Teebs, an LA-based producer. Teebs, who’s also a painter, loops and interlaces vibrant samples into beautiful beats. They might remind you of Madlib, Nujabes, or Prefuse 73 (Teebs’ collaborator). We’re playing three albums Teebs released on the label Brainfeeder, run by the legendary producer Flying Lotus. The only vocals on these albums are in the samples, which are more like instruments anyway.

Ardour by Teebs (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / Tidal

Collections 01 by Teebs (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / Tidal

Estara by Teebs (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / Tidal

Have a really good day today y’all.

🐓 🐓 🐓