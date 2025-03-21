It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Max Cooper, an electronic music producer from Belfast based in London. We’ve featured Cooper twice before. After acquiring a Ph.D. in computational biology, Cooper turned to music full time, applying evolutionary and genetic concepts to composition. His latest album, On Being, is richly composed, alternating between synth pulsations and cinematic ambient soundscapes. We’re also revisiting his excellent 2022 LP, Unspoken Words.

On Being - Max Cooper (75m, track 6 has vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Unspoken Words - Max Cooper (70m, tracks 2 and 3 have non-lyric vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.