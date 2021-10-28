Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Masayoshi Takanaka, a Japanese guitarist and composer from Tokyo. Thanks to Scott for the recommendation. Takanaka played guitar and bass in bands in the ‘70s and released his first of many solo records in 1976. His records sadly are not yet widely available on streaming services, but there are a lot of YouTube bootlegs. We’re playing his 1978 record On Guitar, which showcases Takanaka’s shredding and proclivity toward nostalgia-inducing songs such as a cover of Billy Joel’s “Just the Way You Are.”

On Guitar - Masayoshi Takanaka (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

Have a really nice Thursday.