Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Martyn Heyne, a German composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Berlin. Thanks to Mārtiņš for the recommendation. He plays guitar and keyboard and puts their sound through effects machines, allowing the notes to expand to fill out the space. The technique populates Electric Intervals and Shady & Light with beautiful minimalist recordings. Heyne is early in his career and only has one EP and one LP out. We’ve also included a video of him performing live at an ambient festival in Potsdam.

Electric Intervals by Martyn Heyne (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Shady & Light by Martyn Heyne (20m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Martyn Heyne Live @ Q3Ambientfest 2017 (30m, 🗣 spoken intro & interludes) YouTube

Due to the short week we’ve sent a recommendation today instead of a podcast episode. We’ll resume the podcast mixes next Tuesday (to get access, become a paid subscriber).

Enjoy your Tuesday.