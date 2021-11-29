Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Martina Bertoni, a cellist and electronic artist based in Berlin. Bertoni picked up the cello at a young age. Her solo work takes cello recordings and stretches and distorts them into sublime soundscapes. Her LP from this past January, Music for Empty Flats, was inspired by a 2020 stay at an unfurnished apartment in Reykjavík. “it was christmas,” she wrote; “it was constantly dark, outside there was snow, inside there was this strange dystopian empty space in which i could listen to my favourite pieces of music in complete solitude.” We’re also playing her debut LP, All the Ghosts are Gone, which ventures farther offshore in its sonic experimentation.

Music for Empty Flats - Martina Bertoni (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

All the Ghosts are Gone - Martina Bertoni (40m, vocals on track 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.