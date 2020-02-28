Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing albums from Mark Barrott, an English producer and DJ. Barrott’s music is singular; the best description of it is The Fader’s: “downtempo beach funk.” Barrott uses a small keyboard, guitar, and laptop to make cool instrumental tracks that capture the vibe of Ibiza, where he now lives. All three of the albums have this style and no vocals.

Sketches from an Island by Mark Barrott (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Sketches from an Island 2 by Mark Barrott (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Nature Sounds of the Balearics by Mark Barrott (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.