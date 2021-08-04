Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Marika Takeuchi, a Japanese composer, producer, and pianist based in Los Angeles. Takeuchi’s original pieces for piano and string convey moving dramatic progressions, showing her proclivity for film scores. Colors in the Diary, from 2016, has been one of our focus staples of late. Its blend of soft piano and lush orchestral swells elevates headspace. We’re also playing Melding from 2018, which is even more cinematic with a greater range of expression.

Colors in the Diary - Marika Takeuchi (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Melding - Marika Takeuchi (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.