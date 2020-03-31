Good morning. Another free rec this Tuesday in light of the times.

Today we’re listening to Maria w Horn, a Swedish composer based in Stockholm. She started out playing bass in punk bands in Härnösand, her hometown. Then she took an electroacoustic composition class and settled on the computer as her primary instrument. “Humans are affected by the way machines work,” she told 15 Questions, “especially when a big part of the day is spent interacting with machines - eventually we’re influenced by their logic.” We’re playing her two LPs from 2018 and 2019, which consist of minimalist pieces for piano, synth, and processed strings.

Epistasis by Maria w Horn (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Kontrapoetik by Maria w Horn (30m, spoken vocals on “Ave”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Have a really nice day today.