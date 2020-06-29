Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Marco Beltrami, an American composer. Beltrami has scored dozens of popular movies over the past couple decades across many genres, including science-fiction, horror, documentary, and action. We’re listening first to his score for the 2018 documentary Free Solo, which chronicles climber Alex Honnold’s ascent of the El Capitan rock face without rope. Beltrami’s score expresses the sublimeness of the Yosemite landscape and reminds us of Philip Glass’s minimalist and evocative chord progressions. Second we’re playing his score for Bong Joon-ho’s 2014 movie Snowpiercer, which has the dramatic tension of a Bernard Herrmann score, if that’s what you need today.

Free Solo by Marco Beltrami (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Snowpiercer by Marco Beltrami (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.