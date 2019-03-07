Good morning.

Today we’re listening to The Caretaker, a producer who makes music about memory. He edits and loops 1930s ballroom pop to produce what one YouTube commenter called “vaporwave for old people.” He’s produced 15 albums in this style. Here we offer three we particularly enjoyed working to.

An Empty Bliss Beyond This World by The Caretaker (50m) YouTube / Bandcamp

Everywhere at the End of Time by The Caretaker, Vol. I by The Caretaker (40m) YouTube / Bandcamp

Everywhere at the End of Time by The Caretaker, Vol. II by The Caretaker (40m) YouTube / Bandcamp

Do something today that you will remember in 10 years.

☎️ ☎️ ☎️