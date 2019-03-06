Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Pausal, a duo from the UK who make drone music. When we first heard of “drone” music we thought it would sound like an old computer fan buzzing. But it’s just ambient/minimal music that sustains chords over many bars or even whole songs, with subtle variation in position and added tones. Pausal’s Sky Margin and Lapses use these techniques to create what this newsletter is always in search of: an atmosphere of profundity. Avifaunal sounds like Beethoven slowed down 80% and played in a rainforest.

Sky Margin by Pausal (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Lapses by Pausal (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Avifaunal by Pausal (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Have a great day at work today.

🐸 🐸 🐸