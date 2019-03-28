Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Luke Mele, a selector based in Los Angeles. We don’t know much about Luke. But from his shows we know that he has a deep index of ambient and ambient-adjacent music. Many of the tracks he plays incorporate sounds recorded out in the world – they might be more aptly labeled “environmental.” Here we recommend two of his recent shows on one of our favorite radio stations, NTS.

Luke Mele on NTS Radio, 1/23/19 (60m) SoundCloud / MixCloud

Luke Mele on NTS Radio, 2/20/19 (60m, 🗣️ in the last 10m) SoundCloud / MixCloud

Have the best day today.

🍃 🍃 🍃