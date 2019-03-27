March 27, 2019
Elskavon
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Elskavon, an electronic producer based in Minneapolis. His tracks are built around slow-moving chords, plaintive but warm. Listening gives you a kind of reassurance. In Icelandic, elska means “love,” and von means “hope.” Release and Reveal make ample use of silence. Skylight is more an act of orchestration.
Release by Elskavon (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube
Skylight by Elskavon (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube
Reveal by Elskavon (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube
Have a really good day at work today.