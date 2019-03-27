Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Elskavon, an electronic producer based in Minneapolis. His tracks are built around slow-moving chords, plaintive but warm. Listening gives you a kind of reassurance. In Icelandic, elska means “love,” and von means “hope.” Release and Reveal make ample use of silence. Skylight is more an act of orchestration.

Release by Elskavon (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Skylight by Elskavon (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Reveal by Elskavon (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Have a really good day at work today.

🍦 🍦 🍦