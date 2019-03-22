Good morning.

It’s Friday, so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing sets from Moxie, a DJ and label founder based in London. Moxie’s weekly show on NTS Live, one of our favorite radio stations in the world, has been a formative influence on the staff here at Flow State. She plays music that generally spans house, disco, and techno, from unreleased material to deep cuts. Moxie will introduce you to songs, artists, and whole genres that you will be surprised to love.

RA Live 2018.02.12 by Moxie (100m, 🗣️ on a bunch of tracks) SoundCloud

In the Lab LDN by Moxie (60m, 🗣️ just on a couple songs in the middle and at the end) YouTube

Moxie on NTS Live, 3/13/19 by Moxie (120m, 🗣️ on a bunch of tracks) MixCloud

