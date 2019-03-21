Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Philip Glass. Specifically we’re listening to his soundtracks for the Qatsi trilogy, movies about the state of humanity at the turn of the 21st century. Directed by Godfrey Reggio, these films set footage of human beings going about their daily lives to Philip Glass’s entrancing minimalist compositions. We rediscovered these soundtracks while assembling an “epic soundtrack” mix for our subscriber Ali earlier this week, and we wanted to share the source material with y’all.

Koyaanisqatsi by Philip Glass (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Powaqqatsi by Philip Glass (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Naqoyqatsi by Philip Glass (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube

If you have a moment, we have a couple questions for you. You can reply back to this email with your thoughts:

What do you like about flow state?

What don't you like?

If you were in charge, what would you do?

We want to help y’all find good art and be more productive at the same time. Help us get there.

Have the best day at work today.

🔌 🔌 🔌