Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Stars of the Lid. They’re a duo from Austin, TX who made ambient recordings from 1995 to 2007. They have some of the best album and song titles in the game. They play soft synth chords and sustain them, so they dissolve slowly into one another, the overtones intermingling. When we say that this newsletter seeks music that creates an atmosphere of profundity, this is what we mean.

And Their Refinement of the Decline by Stars of the Lid (120m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

The Tired Sounds of Stars of the Lid by Stars of the Lid (120m, 🗣️ a couple vocal snippets you can skip past) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube

🦓 🦓 🦓