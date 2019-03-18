Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Wonderly, a versatile duo from Portland, Oregon. Their most recognizable track is the theme song for the New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast. The majority of their stuff, labeled “Classical Crossover” by Apple Music, is solid work music. Their songs are very short, intellectual soundtrack pieces. We’ve also included their self-titled folk album, which sounds like Elliott Smith with a sense of humor.

Homefront by Wonderly (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Bucolic by Wonderly (20m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Edgetrick by Wonderly (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Wonderly by Wonderly (30m, 🗣️ throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Good luck at work today.

📰 📰 📰