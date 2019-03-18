March 18, 2019
Wonderly
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Wonderly, a versatile duo from Portland, Oregon. Their most recognizable track is the theme song for the New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast. The majority of their stuff, labeled “Classical Crossover” by Apple Music, is solid work music. Their songs are very short, intellectual soundtrack pieces. We’ve also included their self-titled folk album, which sounds like Elliott Smith with a sense of humor.
Homefront by Wonderly (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play
Bucolic by Wonderly (20m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play
Edgetrick by Wonderly (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play
Wonderly by Wonderly (30m, 🗣️ throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play
Good luck at work today.