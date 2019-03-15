Good morning.

It’s Friday, so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today it’s Kiasmos, a Faroese-Icelandic duo who produces minimalist techno. Their music puts contemplative piano / synth loops over drum machines. One half of the duo is Ólafur Arnalds, who’s been featured previously on Flow State. We highly recommend their two studio LPs, and we’ve included a live set (“Live on KEXP”) so you can watch them work.

Kiasmos by Kiasmos (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Blurred by Kiasmos (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Live on KEXP by Kiasmos (50m) YouTube

Have a really great day today and a fucking solid weekend.

🐞 🐞 🐞