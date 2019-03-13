Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Robin Guthrie. Guthrie uses filtered, shimmering electric guitar to convey moods across a narrative arc. A Scottish multi-instrumentalist, he influenced shoegaze bands including My Bloody Valentine. On After the Night Falls, his collaboration with the ambient composer Harold Budd, he applies reverb and effects that seem to turn his guitar into a synth pad. The tracks on Carousel and Emeralds are slow-moving indie songs without a singer.

After the Night Falls by Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Carousel by Robin Guthrie (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Emeralds by Robin Guthrie (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Enjoy today.

🌺 🌺 🌺