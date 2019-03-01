Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something different. Today we’re revisiting some of the albums of Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis, who passed away earlier this week at 64. Hollis made a couple pop hits and then retreated to a style that critics at the time couldn’t quite name. Spirit of Eden is brooding and cool, a free blues meditation with outbursts of rock. Hollis’s solo album, released ten years later, spans folk, pop, and free jazz. Both albums make beautiful use of silence.

Spirit of Eden by Talk Talk (50m, 🗣️ comes and goes) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Mark Hollis by Mark Hollis (50m, 🗣️ throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube

Enjoy this day.

🌻 🌻 🌻

