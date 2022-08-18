Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mansur Brown, a multi-instrumentalist and composer from London. Brown’s primary instrument is the guitar, which he can shred. On his original works, he records every instrument to create plush soundscapes often accompanied by a bumping rhythm section. We’re playing his two LPs, Heiwa from 2021 and Shiroi from 2018. “As Thundercat claims the bass guitar, Robert Glasper the keys,” states the Bandcamp page, “the 21 year old prodigy from south east London claims the guitar.”

Heiwa - Mansur Brown (40m, subtle vocals on tracks 1 and 7)

Shiroi - Mansur Brown (40m, no vocals)

Have a really nice Thursday.