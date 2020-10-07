Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mamman Sani, a Nigerien electronic music composer. In the ‘70s, he discovered synthesizers during travels across Europe. He brought a keyboard back with him to Niger and probably introduced the instrument to the country. His initial recordings adapted national folk songs to the novel instrument. He’d go on to compose original keyboard pieces that became recognized nationally and still are to this day. We’re first playing his debut album, La Musique Électronique Du Niger, which consists of beautiful solo keyboard performances set to drum machines. We’re next playing Unreleased Tapes 1981-1984, which unearths lofi recordings of Sani producing more brilliant compositions that sound modern even 40 years later.

La Musique Électronique Du Niger by Mamman Sani (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Unreleased Tapes 1981-1984 by Mamman Sani (40m, occasional vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Wednesday.