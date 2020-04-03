Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing a new two-hour album from Mall Grab, an Australian house producer and DJ. The album, Worship Friendship, came out a couple weeks ago and collects a bunch of demo tracks and unreleased edits. It’s heavy-bass dance music that could score a rave. Its Bandcamp profits go to those in need right now. We’re also including a live set he performed from his apartment as part of Boiler Room’s “Streaming from Isolation” series.

Worship Friendship by Mall Grab (110m, vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / SoundCloud / Bandcamp / Tidal

Streaming from Isolation by Mall Grab (60m, vocal samples) YouTube

Have a good Friday and fun indoor weekend.