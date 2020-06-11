Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Madlib, a DJ, producer, and rapper from California. Madlib created some of the best beats of all time and influenced a generation of hip-hop producers. First we’re playing his 2003 album Shades of Blue, which consists of beats he made by sampling vinyl from the legendary jazz archives of Blue Note Records. Second we’re playing his 2004 collaboration with rapper MF Doom, Madvillainy, one of the best hip-hop albums of the 21st century.

Shades of Blue by Madlib (60m, some vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Madvillainy by Madvillain (50m, MF Doom rapping) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

