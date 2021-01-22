Luke Abbott
Good morning.
It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Luke Abbott, an English electronic producer. His most recent LP, Translate, released in 2020, is a set of analog synth impromptus with long cycles and light percussion. By contrast, his 2019 LP, Music from the Edge of an Island, consists of piano-led minimalist compositions, if you need something quieter.
Translate - Luke Abbott (50m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Music from the Edge of an Island - Luke Abbott (30m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a great weekend.