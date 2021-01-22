Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Luke Abbott, an English electronic producer. His most recent LP, Translate, released in 2020, is a set of analog synth impromptus with long cycles and light percussion. By contrast, his 2019 LP, Music from the Edge of an Island, consists of piano-led minimalist compositions, if you need something quieter.

Translate - Luke Abbott (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Music from the Edge of an Island - Luke Abbott (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.

🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧