Today we’re listening to Lucette Bourdin, a French-born ambient composer. Bourdin began releasing ambient records in 2005, and would end up releasing 25 albums before passing away in 2011. Her experience as a watercolor artist translated into the atmospheric abstraction of her music. We’re playing two favorites from her prolific oeuvre: the somber, slow Rising Fog from 2008, and the longform, shimmering Oceanic Space from 2006.

Rising Fog - Lucette Bourdin (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Oceanic Space - Lucette Bourdin (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

