Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Lucette Bourdin, a French-born ambient composer. Bourdin began releasing ambient records in 2005, and would end up releasing 25 albums before passing away in 2011. Her experience as a watercolor artist translated into the atmospheric abstraction of her music. We’re playing two favorites from her prolific oeuvre: the somber, slow Rising Fog from 2008, and the longform, shimmering Oceanic Space from 2006.
Rising Fog - Lucette Bourdin (70m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp
Oceanic Space - Lucette Bourdin (60m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp
Have a really nice Wednesday.
Oceanic Space is AMAZING . . . bought this on Bandcamp and have listened to it dozens of times . . .
I found Lucette’s piece Ocean on the Spotify playlist The Long Now and I really drifted off into that space we yearn for when we listen to ambient music. Looking forward to listening to more of her work as recommended here.