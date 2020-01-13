Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Low Howl, an ambient composer born and raised in Indianapolis. Thank you to Spencer for the recommendation. Low Howl’s music is reminiscent of Brian Eno or William Basinski. His only album is Fieldwaves, whose Bandcamp description we can’t beat: “Five arrangements of glowing ambience that patiently swell with gentle articulations.” It was released on January 3, our first official recommendation of a 2020 album. We know you need more than 30 minutes of music, so we included the Flow State staple Thursday Afternoon by Brian Eno. It makes a nice double feature with Fieldwaves. No vocals in either.

Fieldwaves by Low Howl (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Thursday Afternoon by Brian Eno (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Our next subscribers-only mix comes out tomorrow. Subscribe here to get your private podcast link.

🌴🌴🌴