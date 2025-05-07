Today we’re listening to Loscil, a Canadian ambient musician from Vancouver. The name “Loscil” comes from the programming language Csound; it’s the function that creates a looping oscillator, which he uses frequently in his own work. We’ve recommend his music twice before. He’s out with a new LP, Lake Fire, which continues his signature style of enveloping, polar, synthesizer compositions. We’re also re-upping a past favorite, Stases, which Loscil originally recorded in the early aughts and then reissued in 2022, and is understated even for an ambient record.

Lake Fire - Loscil (56m, no vocals)

Stases - Loscil (70m, no vocals)

Have a great Wednesday.