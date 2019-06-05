Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Loscil. He takes his name from the music programming language Csound: loscil is the function that creates a looping oscillator, something Loscil uses frequently in his own work. He makes music that is contemplative, solemn, downtempo, and yes vocal-free. Monument Builders uses Philip Glass-like progressions with muted orchestral elements, like a faint memory of Glass’s Koyaanisqatsi. Submers is more... subdued. It’s like the soundtrack to a movie where a submarine crew has to be completely silent for two hours or else be discovered by the enemy. (The tracks are in fact named after real submarines.) Plume is more for fans of dark electronic. We hope you enjoy.

Monument Builders by Loscil (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Submers by Loscil (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Plume by Loscil (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

