Today we’re listening to Los Pakines, a Peruvian band that formed in the 1970s. They play instrumental cumbia and rock and remain active to this day. Like Santo & Johnny or Khruangbin, they record vibey jam sessions where electric guitar leads with a melody and reverb. We’re first playing their 1979 anthology, Lo Mejor de lo Mejor, and then their self-titled debut LP from 1972. Both albums were reissued in expanded form in recent years, with some tracks overlapping.

Lo Mejor de lo Mejor - Los Pakines (40m, no vocals except some La’s on “Solitario”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music (alt) / Amazon Music / Tidal

Los Pakines - Los Pakines (60m, couple tracks with light vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

