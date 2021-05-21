Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Lord Tusk, a London-based electronic producer. We first heard his music on DJ Moxie’s recent 10th anniversary NTS show. Metropolistic, from last year, is an eclectic EP that seems to take equal cues from disco, video game soundtracks, corporate muzak, and lo-fi house. We’re also playing Babylondon 2020 and Lawdahmercy, two more experimental records that bring in hip-hop and dub influences.

Metropolistic - Lord Tusk (30m, a couple moments of vocal FX)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Babylondon 2020 - Lord Tusk (30m, couple tracks with vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lawdahmercy - Lord Tusk (40m, buncha vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have the best weekend.