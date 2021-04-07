Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Little North, a three-piece jazz band from Denmark. Thanks to Patrick for the recommendation. The trio – consisting of a pianist, bassist, and drummer – play soft, cool instrumentals. They range from languid impromptus to upbeat jams. We love the depth of feeling on the self-titled album they released last year. But we’re starting with their Finding Seagulls record, which came out in February, because it shows the range we mentioned and features some amazing original compositions.

Finding Seagulls - Little North (50m, no vocals)

Finding Seagulls - Little North (50m, no vocals)

Little North - Little North (50m, no vocals)

Little North - Little North (50m, no vocals)

