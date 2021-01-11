Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Lingua Lustra, an ambient composer and sound designer from The Netherlands. He uses synths to create beautiful soundscapes that are conducive to meditation or deep focus. We’re playing three LPs he released in 2020, beginning with the excellent Eye of Silence. Then we’re playing Omni and Concentric, which layer rhythms in the form of synth arpeggios or drum loops over airy pads.

Eye of Silence by Lingua Lustra (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Omni by Lingua Lustra (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Concentric by Lingua Lustra (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good start to your week.

🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱