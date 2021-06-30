Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Liila, an electronic music duo based in Portland, Oregon. The two paired up to explore connections between modular synthesizers and Zen practice. Their debut LP, Soundness of Mind, came out last week and uses a wide range of instruments and sounds to express many flavors of flow state. Most of it is ambient or at least minimalist music, but it veers into all sorts of genres along the way, with “Nazīr” and “Osha” being the most experimental-sounding. Usually we try to supply upwards of two hours in our newsletter, but our enthusiasm for Liila’s debut urged an exception. They have a bit more music on their Soundcloud page.

Soundness of Mind - Liila (30m, no vocals except on “Osha”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.