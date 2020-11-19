Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Lettuce, a funk band from Boston. The group formed at Berklee College of Music in 1992 and shared influences like Herbie Hancock and Earth, Wind, and Fire. Their instrumental funk tracks are driving and uplifting. They clearly set out to have fun making music. We’re starting with their 2015 LP, Crush, which opens with a blast and sustains the energy throughout the full hour, with the occasional “lude.” Next we’re playing their album from earlier this year, Resonate, which combines their traditional funk tracks with some international influences.

Crush - Lettuce (60m, vocals on tracks 6 and 13)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Resonate - Lettuce (60m, vocals on track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.