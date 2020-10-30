Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing two albums from Letherette, a British electronic music duo. The pair grew up friends in Wolverhampton, England, and still reside there. Their music blends vibrant samples with crisp drum tracks. A couple weeks ago they released volume two of their Mander House series. These two collections contain eclectic, exuberant dance music tracks that might even lift your spirits.

Mander House, Vol. 2 by Letherette (70m, bunch of vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Mander House, Vol. 1 by Letherette (60m, bunch of vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a good Friday and a great weekend.

