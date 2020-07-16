Good morning. Thanks to everyone who replied yesterday with your thoughts on the red streaming links. We’ve muted the red color and added a line break – please reply with your thoughts. We’re blessed to have readers who obsess over visual details as much as we do.

Today we’re listening to Les McCann, an American pianist and singer. In the ‘60s McCann brought electric piano to jazz and fused that genre with funk and soul. He rose to prominence with 1969’s “Compared to What,” an anti-Vietnam song recorded at the Montreux Jazz Festival on which he sings. It’s what opens the Swiss Movement album. Our personal go-to McCann album is 1972’s Layers, an instrumental record that ebbs and flows but begins with the beautiful “Sometimes I Cry.” McCann, now 84, is struggling with health conditions and has an active GoFundMe campaign. We hope you enjoy his music.

Layers by Les McCann (40m, no vocals)

Swiss Movement by Les McCann & Eddie Harris (50m, vocals)

