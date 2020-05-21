Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Lee Konitz, an alto saxophonist from Chicago. Thanks to Graydon for the recommendation. In 1949-50 Konitz played with Miles Davis in the sessions that eventually became 1957’s Birth of the Cool. Over the next seven decades he innovated over and over on his own path, separate from his influential peer Charlie Parker. Weeks ago Konitz passed away at age 92 from pneumonia related to Covid-19. To celebrate his contributions to music we’re playing his languorous 1978 album Tenorlee and 1955’s In Harvard Square. Third is the original 1957 Miles Davis record that got Konitz noticed.

Tenorlee by Lee Konitz (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

In Harvard Square by Lee Konitz (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Birth of the Cool by Miles Davis (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.