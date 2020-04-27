Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Leaaves, an ambient producer based in New York, NY. His albums have the style we look for on Mondays: minimalist, meditative synth compositions. It’s like William Basinski; Leaaves’ bandcamp page actually has the tagline “disintegration fruitloops.” Moon King, from February, layers beautiful arpeggio loops. Old Coast uses more droning, atmospheric synths. The more experimental and solemn Introducing Repository Theatre adds samples and field recordings.

Moon King by Leaaves (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Old Coast by Leaaves (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Introducing Repository Theatre by Leaaves (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Flow State will be taking off Friday 5/1 and Monday 5/4.

