Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Laurie Spiegel, an American composer, synthesist, and programmer. We first recommended Spiegel last May. In the ‘70s she wrote music composition software for Bell Labs and made beautiful exploratory synth recordings. Some of those recordings from 1974-6 would later be collected in The Expanding Universe, a compilation whose 2012 reissue runs for two and a half hours. It contains the track “Kepler’s Harmony of the Worlds,” which NASA put on the golden record that was launched with the Voyager spacecraft in 1977. Our own personal favorite track on the album, however, is “The Unquestioned Answer.”

The Expanding Universe - Laurie Spiegel (160m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have the absolute best Thursday imaginable.