Today we’re listening to KVR, a Belgian-Dutch trio based in Brussels. Niels Broos (keys), Lander Gyselinck (drums), and Dries Laheye (bass) formed KVR after years of collaborating in other bands. They bring together all kinds of musical styles – ambient jazz, prog rock, electronic, hip-hop – similar to their three-letter contemporaries SML. Another all-caps band analogue is BADBADNOTGOOD. We’re playing the two volumes of KVR’s Spam series. The first volume, released in 2023, was the band’s inaugural release. The second , which came out a couple weeks ago, ebbs and flows between virtuosic jams and Carlos Niño-style calmers. All three players shred, and they convey their sense of humor through sound selection and rhythm discombobulation.

Spam Vol. 1 - KVR (36m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Spam Vol. 2 - KVR (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a groovy Thursday.