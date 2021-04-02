Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Kush Jones, an electronic music producer from The Bronx. He produces 160BPM-range tracks, many in the style of juke or footwork. The synth pads sound out the jazzy chords of deep house while the drum machines produce an impossible combination of speed and precision. We’re playing two LPs and two EPs, all of which Jones released in 2020.

Nice Day - Kush Jones (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Strictly 4 My Cdjz 6 - Kush Jones (30m, no vocals)

Strictly 4 My Cdjz 7 - Kush Jones (20m, no vocals)

EP - Kush Jones (20m, no vocals)

Have a great Friday and weekend.