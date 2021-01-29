Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Kuniyuki, a DJ and electronic producer from Hokkaido, Japan. Thanks to Armando for the recommendation. Kuni has released many records under multiple aliases. The ones under his own name tend to be downtempo house. 2010’s Walking In The Naked City is a deep house record in the style of Mr. Fingers. 2007’s All These Things features more international influences and has the beautiful 20-minute track “Flying Music.” Note there are some limitations on streaming availability.

Walking In The Naked City - Kuniyuki (70m, vocals on tracks 5 and 10 only)

Spotify / Apple Music (substitute) / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

All These Things - Kuniyuki (80m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Have a great weekend.