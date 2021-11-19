Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing Kruder & Dorfmeister, an Austrian electronic music duo. Their 1996 DJ-Kicks record is a fun time capsule of electronic subgenres ascendent in the mid-90s – trip-hop, acid house, drum ‘n’ bass, etc. – that shaped dance and pop music ever since. Kruder & Dorfmeister are great selectors and mixers, skills on full display on the 80-minute set that is their DJ-Kicks album. We’re also playing their 1993 debut EP, G-Stoned, which put them on the map with a cool-out blend of jazzy samples and digital drums.

DJ-Kicks - Kruder & Dorfmeister (80m, occasional vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

G-Stoned - Kruder & Dorfmeister (20m, some non-intrusive vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.