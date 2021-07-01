Good morning.

Today we’re listening to KPM Musichouse, a mid-20th century record label that produced music for license in radio, TV, and film. The label resurged in the 21st century via hip-hop producers’ sampling of their “Greensleeves” records. The label’s different business model allowed it to offer a “an outlet for session musicians to experiment away from commercial pop music forms,” as Vinyl Factory noted. In 2019, KPM’s back catalogue was digitized, and today we’re playing two of those albums. We’re leading with the 1000 Series Vol. I, which includes Keith Mansfield’s “Funky Fanfare,” a track recognizable from Tarantino movies and other places.

The KPM 1000 Series, Vol. I - Various Artists (80m, occasional non-lyric vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

The KPM 1000 Series, Vol. II - Various Artists (80m, occasional non-lyric vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

