Today we have a guest recommendation from Kevin Bergen, a lifelong lover of music (especially Bach and Shostakovich) who leads Courageous Decisions Coaching.

Kourosh Dini is a multifaceted individual. He's not only a composer but also a psychiatrist, productivity expert, author, and musician. He is classically trained in music and has a unique style that blends minimalist piano with ambient electronic music. His work often explores the emotional depth of music, whether it's rooted in Baroque phrases or modern-day dance clubs.

I first ran across Kourosh Dini about 10 years ago, and this album turned me on to playing ambient music in the background when I study or want to focus. I don't want ambient music to be invasive or distract me with its melodies or heavy rhythms, but it must have a presence to fill the void of silence or cover distracting sounds. Calm (2009) is the first album I heard by Dini, and it's had many, many plays over the years for me. Another notable album is the second installment of his Peace and the Piano series from 2020.

Calm - Kourosh Dini (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Peace and the Piano, Vol. 2 - Kourosh Dini (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.