Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kosmischer Läufer, a purported German composer and synthesist, though likely a pseudonym. Läufer’s four studio releases make up The Secret Cosmic Music of the East German Olympic Program 1972-1983. The records pay homage to krautrock with their SETI arpeggios and synth jam sessions. For athletes – their target listeners – most tracks offer a driving rhythm section. We’re playing the albums in our preferred order.

The Secret Cosmic Music of the East German Olympic Program 1972-1983 Vol. 2 - Kosmischer Läufer (40m, no vocals)

The Secret Cosmic Music of the East German Olympic Program 1972-1983 Vol. 3 - Kosmischer Läufer (40m, occasional vocoder)

The Secret Cosmic Music of the East German Olympic Program 1972-1983 Vol. 4 - Kosmischer Läufer (40m, couple brief vocals)

The Secret Cosmic Music of the East German Olympic Program 1972-1983 Vol. 1 - Kosmischer Läufer (30m, vocoder on track 1)

Enjoy your Wednesday.