Today we’re listening to Kodyak, a beat producer based in Los Angeles. They apply a patina of tape sound over modern hip-hop instrumentals, giving the beats a nostalgic or third-hand feeling. First we’re playing this year’s A New Normal, which is full of well-crafted, darkish beats that fit the current mood. 2015’s The Place I Call Home is similar if a little lighter-going.

A New Normal by Kodyak (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Place I Call Home by Kodyak (30m, lyrics on “Light Leaking Through”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

