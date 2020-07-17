Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Knxwledge, an American hip-hop producer based in Los Angeles. Since 2009 he’s put out over a hundred beat tapes and is a regular collaborator with Anderson .Paak. Currently signed to the legendary Stones Throw Records, Knxwledge has produced some of our favorite beats from the past decade. We’re playing his releases from this year: 1988, 10,000 Proof, and Koko. Knxwledge mixes deep cut samples with interesting rhythms, reminiscent of the best Adult Swim bumps from back in the day.

1988 by Knxwledge (40m, vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

10,000 Proof by Knxwledge (30m, vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Koko by Knxwledge (7m, vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp Tidal

Have a really nice Friday and weekend. Be healthy.