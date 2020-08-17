KMRU
August 17, 2020
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to KMRU, an electronic project from Kenyan producer Joseph Kamaru. Hat-tip to Tone Glow, which conducted a great interview with him recently. Born and raised in Nairobi, KMRU is now based in Rongai, in the countryside. KMRU has DJ’d house and techno, but his recent releases consist of beautiful slow-burn ambient tracks inspired in part by his new environment. Peel loops atmospheric synths, while Opaquer explores a broader range of sounds. Both albums came out in 2020 and make for excellent focus music.
Peel by KMRU (80m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Opaquer by KMRU (50m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a really nice Monday.