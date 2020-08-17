Good morning.

Today we’re listening to KMRU, an electronic project from Kenyan producer Joseph Kamaru. Hat-tip to Tone Glow, which conducted a great interview with him recently. Born and raised in Nairobi, KMRU is now based in Rongai, in the countryside. KMRU has DJ’d house and techno, but his recent releases consist of beautiful slow-burn ambient tracks inspired in part by his new environment. Peel loops atmospheric synths, while Opaquer explores a broader range of sounds. Both albums came out in 2020 and make for excellent focus music.

Peel by KMRU (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Opaquer by KMRU (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Monday.